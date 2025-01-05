NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 6
Published 10:31 pm Sunday, January 5, 2025
There are several strong matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the Orlando Magic squaring off against the New York Knicks.
Want to improve your chances before today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 6
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: 76ers -3.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 3.2 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Pistons -6.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 8.3 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -8.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 0.3 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Spurs -2.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 1.6 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Timberwolves -2.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.9 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
