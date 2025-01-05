NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 6 Published 10:31 pm Sunday, January 5, 2025

There are several strong matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the Orlando Magic squaring off against the New York Knicks.

Want to improve your chances before today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 6

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: 76ers -3.5

76ers -3.5 Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 3.2 points)

76ers (Projected to win by 3.2 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.4 total projected points)

Over (222.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and AZFamily

NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Pistons -6.5

Pistons -6.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 8.3 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 8.3 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.1 total projected points)

Over (225.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSDET

KATU, KUNP, and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -8.5

Pacers -8.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 0.3 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 0.3 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)

Over (226.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSIN

YES and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSFL

MSG and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSWI

SportsNet and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Spurs -2.5

Spurs -2.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 1.6 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 1.6 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (231 total projected points)

Over (231 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSW

CHSN and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: KFAA and FDSSE

KFAA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Timberwolves -2.5

Timberwolves -2.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.9 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.9 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.2 total projected points)

Over (217.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSC

FDSN and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSSUN

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

