Published 10:31 pm Sunday, January 5, 2025

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 6

There are several strong matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the Orlando Magic squaring off against the New York Knicks.

Want to improve your chances before today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 6

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Spread: 76ers -3.5
  • Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 3.2 points)
  • Total: 225.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (222.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and AZFamily
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Spread: Pistons -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 8.3 points)
  • Total: 225.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (225.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Spread: Pacers -8.5
  • Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 0.3 points)
  • Total: 222.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV Channel: YES and FDSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV Channel: MSG and FDSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Spread: Spurs -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 1.6 points)
  • Total: 236.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (231 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV Channel: KFAA and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Spread: Timberwolves -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.9 points)
  • Total: 214.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (217.2 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

