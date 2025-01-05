Mills, Collins lead the way as KC explodes for 90 against Harlan

Published 2:56 pm Sunday, January 5, 2025

By John Henson

Photo by Scott Warren Knox Central guard Shelbie Mills sailed in for a shot as Harlan's Peyshaunce Wynn went for a block in Saturday's game. Mills led the Lady Panthers with 24 points in a 90-61 victory.
Taking on one of the 13th Region’s top teams led by two of the region’s top players, the Harlan Lady Dragons were unable to match Knox Central’s offensive firepower in a 90-61 loss Saturday in Barbourville.
Sophomore guard Hallie Mills scored 24 points and senior center Halle Collins added 23 to lead the 10-3 Lady Panthers. McKenzie Hensley, a sophomore forward, chipped in with 13.
Senior guard Aymanni Wynn scored 18 to lead the 7-7 Lady Dragons. Kylie Noe and Peyshaunce Wynn added 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Harlan will play host to South Laurel on Tuesday.
Knox Central (90) — Shelbie Mills 24, Hannah Melton 0, Kelsie Smith 9, Halle Collins 23, McKenzie Hensley 13, Sydney Hurst 9, Maggie Gibson 12.
Harlan (61) — Aymanni Wynn 18, Kellie Noe 16, Peyshaunce Wynn 10, Cheyenne Rhymer 7, Abbi Fields 2, Addison Campbell 4, Raegan Goodman 2, Shelby Doan 2.

Harlan 10 22 18 11 — 61
Knox Central 27 21 16 26 — 90

 

