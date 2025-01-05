Mills, Collins lead the way as KC explodes for 90 against Harlan Published 2:56 pm Sunday, January 5, 2025

Taking on one of the 13th Region’s top teams led by two of the region’s top players, the Harlan Lady Dragons were unable to match Knox Central’s offensive firepower in a 90-61 loss Saturday in Barbourville.

Sophomore guard Hallie Mills scored 24 points and senior center Halle Collins added 23 to lead the 10-3 Lady Panthers. McKenzie Hensley, a sophomore forward, chipped in with 13.

Senior guard Aymanni Wynn scored 18 to lead the 7-7 Lady Dragons. Kylie Noe and Peyshaunce Wynn added 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Harlan will play host to South Laurel on Tuesday.

———

Knox Central (90) — Shelbie Mills 24, Hannah Melton 0, Kelsie Smith 9, Halle Collins 23, McKenzie Hensley 13, Sydney Hurst 9, Maggie Gibson 12.

Harlan (61) — Aymanni Wynn 18, Kellie Noe 16, Peyshaunce Wynn 10, Cheyenne Rhymer 7, Abbi Fields 2, Addison Campbell 4, Raegan Goodman 2, Shelby Doan 2.

Harlan 10 22 18 11 — 61

Knox Central 27 21 16 26 — 90