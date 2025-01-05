How to Watch the NBA Today, January 6 Published 11:32 pm Sunday, January 5, 2025

There are nine contests on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Dallas Mavericks versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Live coverage of all the NBA action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – January 6

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSDET

KATU, KUNP, and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and AZFamily

NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSIN

YES and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSFL

MSG and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSWI

SportsNet and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSC

FDSN and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: KFAA and FDSSE

KFAA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSW

CHSN and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSSUN

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

