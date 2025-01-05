How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 5 Published 4:46 am Sunday, January 5, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (13-0) aim to continue a nine-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oklahoma Sooners (12-2) on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET.

If you want to know how to watch this game, it is available on ESPN.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Sooners are fifth-best in the nation offensively (90.3 points scored per game) and ranked 154th defensively (62.3 points conceded).

Tennessee ranks ninth-best in the country by grabbing 40.3 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 83rd in college basketball (29.2 allowed per contest).

With 22.2 assists per game, the Sooners are second-best in college basketball.

With 25.2 forced turnovers per game, Tennessee is third-best in college basketball. It ranks 103rd in college basketball by averaging 14.5 turnovers per contest.

Beyond the arc, the Sooners are 26th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (8.6). They are 107th in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.

With 4.5 three-pointers conceded per game, Tennessee ranks 30th in the country. It is allowing a 26.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 39th in college basketball.

In 2024-25, the Sooners have taken 36.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 63.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.2% of the Sooners’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.8% have been 2-pointers.

Oklahoma 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Sooners are fifth-best in college basketball offensively (90.3 points scored per game) and ranked 154th defensively (62.3 points conceded).

In 2024-25, Oklahoma is third-best in the country in rebounds (45.1 per game) and 38th in rebounds allowed (27.5).

At 22.2 assists per game, the Sooners are second-best in the nation.

Oklahoma is 275th in college basketball in turnovers per game (17.6) and 131st in turnovers forced (17.1).

In 2024-25, the Sooners are 26th in the country in 3-point makes (8.6 per game) and 107th in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

Oklahoma gives up 5.6 3-pointers per game and concedes 27.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 140th and 56th, respectively, in college basketball.

The Sooners attempt 36.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 63.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.2% of the Sooners’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 74.8% are 2-pointers.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 13 17.9 5.5 3.5 3.2 0.8 1.1 Ruby Whitehorn 13 12.9 5.2 1.5 1.3 0.3 0.9 Jewel Spear 11 11.7 2.8 1.6 1.4 0.3 2.6 Samara Spencer 13 11.7 3.5 5.5 1.1 0.2 2.5 Lazaria Spearman 13 11.6 5.8 0.7 1.2 0.5 0.6

Oklahoma’s Top Players

Sooners Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Raegan Beers 14 17.4 9.4 1.1 0.6 1.3 0.1 Payton Verhulst 14 14.0 5.9 4.1 1.4 0.8 2.4 Skylar Vann 14 10.9 4.4 2.8 1.1 0.4 1.2 Sahara Williams 14 10.6 4.6 2.2 1.1 0.1 0.8 Liz Scott 14 7.2 4.7 1.1 0.7 0.4 0.0

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

Oklahoma’s Upcoming Schedule

January 5 at Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 at Mississippi State at 7:30 PM ET

January 12 vs. Texas A&M at 5:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Missouri at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at South Carolina at 3:00 PM ET

January 26 vs. Georgia at 2:30 PM ET

Don’t miss this exciting matchup — watch it live on Fubo!

id: