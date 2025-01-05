Celtics vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 18

Published 5:38 am Sunday, January 5, 2025

By Data Skrive

Celtics vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 18

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, the Boston Celtics (26-9) take on the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Get tickets for this game at StubHub
  • Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden
  • Favorite:

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Celtics vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Celtics Hawks
119.3 Points Avg. 117.1
108.4 Points Allowed Avg. 119.7
46.2% Field Goal % 46.4%
37.1% Three Point % 35%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Celtics’ Top Players

  • Jayson Tatum has put up 28.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Celtics.
  • Among active players, the Celtics are led by Payton Pritchard from beyond the arc. He makes 3.7 shots from deep per game.
  • Tatum records 1.3 steals per game. Derrick White collects 1.2 blocks an outing.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young has the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, tallying 22.5 points and 12 assists per game.
  • Jalen Johnson has per-game averages of 19.8 points, 5.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds this season.
  • Young hits 2.9 threes per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.2 steals and Johnson’s 1.1 blocks per game.

Celtics Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/7 Nuggets Away
1/10 Kings Home
1/12 Pelicans Home
1/15 Raptors Away
1/17 Magic Home
1/18 Hawks Home
1/20 Warriors Away
1/22 Clippers Away
1/23 Lakers Away
1/25 Mavericks Away
1/27 Rockets Home

Go see the Celtics or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/7 Jazz Away
1/9 Suns Away
1/11 Rockets Home
1/14 Suns Home
1/15 Bulls Away
1/18 Celtics Away
1/20 Knicks Away
1/22 Pistons Home
1/23 Raptors Home
1/25 Raptors Home
1/27 Timberwolves Away

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - January 5

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 5

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 18 with Fubo

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 18 with Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, January 5

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 5

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, January 5

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 5

Print Article

SportsPlus