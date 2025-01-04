Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:31 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

Tyler Boyd is listed as out and won’t play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 18 contest against the Houston Texans, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Boyd’s stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Boyd has been targeted 57 times and has 39 catches for 390 yards (10.0 per reception) and zero TDs, plus one carry for three yards.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Boyd is currently listed on this week’s injury report (out, foot).

The Titans have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Colton Dowell (out/knee): 0 Rec Chigoziem Okonkwo (questionable/abdomen): 52 Rec; 479 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Titans -1.5

Titans -1.5 Total: 36.5 points

Boyd 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 57 39 390 189 0 10.0

Boyd Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 4 3 37 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 4 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bengals 3 2 39 0 Week 16 @Colts 3 2 20 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 4 2 14 0

id: