Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:31 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

Tyjae Spears is listed as out and won’t play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Spears’ stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

In the running game, Spears has season stats of 84 rushes for 312 yards and four TDs, picking up 3.7 yards per attempt. He also has 30 catches on 35 targets for 224 yards.

Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Spears (out, concussion) shows up on the Titans’ injury report this week.

The Titans have one other running back on the injury list this week: Tony Pollard (questionable/ankle): 238 Rush Att; 1017 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 41 Rec; 238 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Titans -1.5

Titans -1.5 Total: 36.5 points

Spears 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 84 312 4 3.7 35 30 224 1

Spears Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3 0 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Commanders 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 6 21 0 1 2 0 Week 15 @Bengals 4 5 1 6 87 1 Week 16 @Colts 10 27 2 3 39 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 20 95 0 3 8 0

