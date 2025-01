Will Tony Pollard Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:31 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

All of Tony Pollard’s stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Pollard has rushed for 1017 yards on 238 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and has 41 catches (57 targets) for 238 yards.

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tony Pollard Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Pollard has been listed on the injury list this week (questionable, ankle).

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Titans this week: Tyjae Spears (out/concussion): 84 Rush Att; 312 Rush Yds; 4 Rush TDs 30 Rec; 224 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Titans -1.5

Titans -1.5 Total: 36.5 points

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Pollard 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 238 1,017 5 4.3 57 41 238 0

Pollard Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 9 44 0 4 19 0 Week 11 @Vikings 9 15 0 2 14 0 Week 12 @Texans 24 119 1 3 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8 35 0 4 33 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 21 102 0 2 22 0 Week 15 @Bengals 17 45 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Colts 8 35 0 2 5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: