Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4? Published 12:53 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

Can we anticipate Jonathan Marchessault lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators clash with the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Flames?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 12 of 38 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has scored two goals versus the Flames this season in two games (six shots).

Marchessault has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 12.6%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 115 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 22:24 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:26 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 2 1 20:15 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 1 0 19:14 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 1 1 0 17:54 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 17:17 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 2 0 18:45 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: