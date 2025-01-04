Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?
Published 6:52 am Saturday, January 4, 2025
Should you wager on Gustav Nyquist to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- Nyquist has scored in seven of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Flames this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 115 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|15:13
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:51
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|14:34
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|20:58
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:56
|Away
|W 4-1
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
