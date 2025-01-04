Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:31 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025
All of Chigoziem Okonkwo’s stats can be found on this page.
In the air, Okonkwo has been targeted 70 times, with season stats of 479 yards on 52 receptions (9.2 per catch) and two TDs. He also has one carry for 17 yards.
Chigoziem Okonkwo Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Okonkwo (questionable, abdomen) is listed on the injury report this week.
- The Titans have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Colton Dowell (out/knee): 0 Rec
- Tyler Boyd (out/foot): 39 Rec; 390 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: January 5, 2025
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Spread: Titans -1.5
- Total: 36.5 points
Okonkwo 2024 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|70
|52
|479
|249
|2
|9.2
Okonkwo Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|2
|2
|15
|1
|Week 2
|@Jets
|3
|3
|16
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|2
|2
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|3
|3
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|4
|4
|50
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|5
|2
|14
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|4
|3
|38
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|4
|2
|19
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|1
|1
|70
|1
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|6
|3
|27
|0
|Week 14
|@Jaguars
|4
|3
|8
|0
|Week 15
|@Bengals
|10
|8
|59
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|11
|9
|81
|0
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|7
|5
|42
|0
