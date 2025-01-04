Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on TV or Streaming Live – January 4

The Nashville Predators (12-20-7) visit the Calgary Flames (18-13-7) at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta on January 4, 2025, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators rank 14th with 31 points and the Flames are ninth with 43 points in the Western Conference.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 4, 2025
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Calgary, Alberta
  • Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
  • Location: Calgary, Alberta
  • Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Filip Forsberg 39 9 22 31 59 25
F Jonathan Marchessault 39 14 14 28 53 4
D Roman Josi 35 7 18 25 54 20
F Steven Stamkos 39 12 12 24 20 10
F Ryan O’Reilly 36 9 13 22 27 15

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.41 (32nd)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.13 (21st)
  • Shots: 29.1 (12th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.5 (26th)
  • Power Play %: 18.35 (21st)
  • Penalty Kill %: 84.3 (4th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Flames’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Jonathan Huberdeau 38 16 13 29 39 10
F Nazem Kadri 38 13 14 27 34 16
F Connor Zary 38 10 12 22 26 7
D MacKenzie Weegar 38 4 16 20 71 24
F Matthew Coronato 33 9 10 19 29 10

Flames Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.66 (26th)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.03 (16th)
  • Shots: 29.4 (11th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.3 (22nd)
  • Power Play %: 20.75 (19th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 72.57 (29th)

Flames’ Upcoming Schedule

  • January 4 vs. Predators: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 7 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 8 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 vs. Kings: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 13 at Blackhawks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 at Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 vs. Sabres: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 at Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 26 at Jets: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 28 vs. Capitals: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 30 vs. Ducks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 1 vs. Red Wings: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 2 at Kraken: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 4 vs. Maple Leafs: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 6 vs. Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 8 vs. Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 23 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 25 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

