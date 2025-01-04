Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on TV or Streaming Live – January 4 Published 2:23 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

The Nashville Predators (12-20-7) visit the Calgary Flames (18-13-7) at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta on January 4, 2025, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators rank 14th with 31 points and the Flames are ninth with 43 points in the Western Conference.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Scotiabank Saddledome Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 39 9 22 31 59 25 F Jonathan Marchessault 39 14 14 28 53 4 D Roman Josi 35 7 18 25 54 20 F Steven Stamkos 39 12 12 24 20 10 F Ryan O’Reilly 36 9 13 22 27 15

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.41 (32nd)

2.41 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.13 (21st)

3.13 (21st) Shots: 29.1 (12th)

29.1 (12th) Shots Allowed: 29.5 (26th)

29.5 (26th) Power Play %: 18.35 (21st)

18.35 (21st) Penalty Kill %: 84.3 (4th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Flames’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Jonathan Huberdeau 38 16 13 29 39 10 F Nazem Kadri 38 13 14 27 34 16 F Connor Zary 38 10 12 22 26 7 D MacKenzie Weegar 38 4 16 20 71 24 F Matthew Coronato 33 9 10 19 29 10

Flames Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.66 (26th)

2.66 (26th) Goals Allowed: 3.03 (16th)

3.03 (16th) Shots: 29.4 (11th)

29.4 (11th) Shots Allowed: 29.3 (22nd)

29.3 (22nd) Power Play %: 20.75 (19th)

20.75 (19th) Penalty Kill %: 72.57 (29th)

Flames’ Upcoming Schedule

January 4 vs. Predators: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 7 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 8 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 11 vs. Kings: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 13 at Blackhawks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 at Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 vs. Sabres: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 26 at Jets: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 28 vs. Capitals: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 30 vs. Ducks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 vs. Red Wings: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 2 at Kraken: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 4 vs. Maple Leafs: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 6 vs. Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

