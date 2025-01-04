Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on TV or Streaming Live – January 4
Published 2:23 am Saturday, January 4, 2025
The Nashville Predators (12-20-7) visit the Calgary Flames (18-13-7) at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta on January 4, 2025, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators rank 14th with 31 points and the Flames are ninth with 43 points in the Western Conference.
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|39
|9
|22
|31
|59
|25
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|39
|14
|14
|28
|53
|4
|D Roman Josi
|35
|7
|18
|25
|54
|20
|F Steven Stamkos
|39
|12
|12
|24
|20
|10
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|36
|9
|13
|22
|27
|15
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.41 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.13 (21st)
- Shots: 29.1 (12th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.5 (26th)
- Power Play %: 18.35 (21st)
- Penalty Kill %: 84.3 (4th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
Flames’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Jonathan Huberdeau
|38
|16
|13
|29
|39
|10
|F Nazem Kadri
|38
|13
|14
|27
|34
|16
|F Connor Zary
|38
|10
|12
|22
|26
|7
|D MacKenzie Weegar
|38
|4
|16
|20
|71
|24
|F Matthew Coronato
|33
|9
|10
|19
|29
|10
Flames Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.66 (26th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.03 (16th)
- Shots: 29.4 (11th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.3 (22nd)
- Power Play %: 20.75 (19th)
- Penalty Kill %: 72.57 (29th)
Flames’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 4 vs. Predators: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 8 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Kings: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 13 at Blackhawks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 at Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 vs. Sabres: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 26 at Jets: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 28 vs. Capitals: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 30 vs. Ducks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 vs. Red Wings: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 2 at Kraken: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 4 vs. Maple Leafs: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 6 vs. Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
id: