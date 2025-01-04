Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, January 5 Published 8:29 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

The Kansas Jayhawks versus the UCF Knights is one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that has a ranked team in play. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the article below.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 11 UConn Huskies vs. Providence Friars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UConn 76, Providence 68

UConn 76, Providence 68 Projected Favorite: UConn by 8.1 points

UConn by 8.1 points Pick ATS: Providence (+13.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the UConn-Providence spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 75, Northwestern 69

Purdue 75, Northwestern 69 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 6.3 points

Purdue by 6.3 points Pick ATS: Northwestern (+8.5)

Bet on the Purdue-Northwestern spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCF Knights vs. No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 76, UCF 74

Kansas 76, UCF 74 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 2.3 points

Kansas by 2.3 points Pick ATS: UCF (+5.5)

Bet on the UCF-Kansas spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Addition Financial Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 9 Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Maryland 75, Oregon 74

Maryland 75, Oregon 74 Projected Favorite: Maryland by 0.5 points

Maryland by 0.5 points Pick ATS: Maryland (+4.5)

Bet on the Oregon-Maryland spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

Washington Huskies vs. No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 79, Washington 70

Illinois 79, Washington 70 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 8.3 points

Illinois by 8.3 points Pick ATS: Illinois (-7.5)

Bet on the Washington-Illinois spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 Memphis Tigers vs. North Texas Mean Green

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 75, North Texas 65

Memphis 75, North Texas 65 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 9.9 points

Memphis by 9.9 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-9.5)

Bet on the Memphis-North Texas spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: