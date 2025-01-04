Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, January 5

Published 8:29 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Sunday, January 5

The Kansas Jayhawks versus the UCF Knights is one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that has a ranked team in play. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 11 UConn Huskies vs. Providence Friars

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: UConn 76, Providence 68
  • Projected Favorite: UConn by 8.1 points
  • Pick ATS: Providence (+13.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Storrs, Connecticut
  • Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Purdue 75, Northwestern 69
  • Projected Favorite: Purdue by 6.3 points
  • Pick ATS: Northwestern (+8.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Mackey Arena
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCF Knights vs. No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Kansas 76, UCF 74
  • Projected Favorite: Kansas by 2.3 points
  • Pick ATS: UCF (+5.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Addition Financial Arena
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 9 Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Maryland 75, Oregon 74
  • Projected Favorite: Maryland by 0.5 points
  • Pick ATS: Maryland (+4.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Eugene, Oregon
  • Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Washington Huskies vs. No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Illinois 79, Washington 70
  • Projected Favorite: Illinois by 8.3 points
  • Pick ATS: Illinois (-7.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 Memphis Tigers vs. North Texas Mean Green

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Memphis 75, North Texas 65
  • Projected Favorite: Memphis by 9.9 points
  • Pick ATS: Memphis (-9.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

