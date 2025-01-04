Titans vs. Texans Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 18 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

At Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 5, the Tennessee Titans face the Houston Texans, starting at 1 p.m. ET. The Texans should be victorious, according to our computer model — continue scrolling to find more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

With 27.3 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, the Titans have been forced to rely on their 25th-ranked offense (18.6 points per contest) to keep them competitive. The Texans rank 18th in the NFL with 21.8 points per game on offense, and they rank 16th with 22.4 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Titans vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (+1.5) Over (36.5) Texans 27, Titans 18

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Tennessee has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Titans have been favored by 1.5 points or more this season four times and failed to cover in all four.

Tennessee games have hit the over nine out of 16 times this season.

The total for this game is 36.5, 4.4 points fewer than the average total in Titans games thus far this season (playoffs included).

Texans Betting Info

The oddsmakers’ moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Texans.

Houston is 6-9-1 ATS this season.

The Texans have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

So far this season, five of Houston’s 16 games with a set number have hit the over.

The average total for Texans games is 44.8 points, 8.3 more than this game’s over/under.

Titans vs. Texans 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Titans 18.6 27.3 16.3 23 20.3 30.7 Texans 21.8 22.4 20.1 21.8 23.5 23

