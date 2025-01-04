Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today – January 4

Published 1:42 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today - January 4

Going into a matchup with the Calgary Flames (18-13-7), the Nashville Predators (12-20-7) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 4 at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Questionable Lower Body
Adam Wilsby D Questionable Upper Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Justin Kirkland C Out For Season Lower Body
Anthony Mantha RW Out For Season Lower Body

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Calgary, Alberta
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 94 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Nashville ranks 21st in goals against, allowing 122 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
  • They have the league’s 30th-ranked goal differential at -28.

Flames Season Insights

  • With 101 goals (2.7 per game), the Flames have the league’s 28th-ranked offense.
  • Calgary allows 3.0 goals per game (115 total), which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • They have the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -14.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-118) Flames (-102) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Injury Report

Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status - Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report January 3

Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report January 3

Anthony Davis Injury Status - Lakers vs. Hawks Injury Report January 3

Anthony Davis Injury Status – Lakers vs. Hawks Injury Report January 3

Nuggets vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - January 1

Nuggets vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 1

Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 31

Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 31

Print Article

SportsPlus