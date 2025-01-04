Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today – January 4
Published 1:42 am Saturday, January 4, 2025
Going into a matchup with the Calgary Flames (18-13-7), the Nashville Predators (12-20-7) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 4 at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Justin Kirkland
|C
|Out For Season
|Lower Body
|Anthony Mantha
|RW
|Out For Season
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 94 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Nashville ranks 21st in goals against, allowing 122 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- They have the league’s 30th-ranked goal differential at -28.
Flames Season Insights
- With 101 goals (2.7 per game), the Flames have the league’s 28th-ranked offense.
- Calgary allows 3.0 goals per game (115 total), which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- They have the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -14.
Predators vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-118)
|Flames (-102)
|6.5
