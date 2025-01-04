NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 5
Published 7:32 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025
Today’s NBA slate has a lot in store. Among the games is the Charlotte Hornets squaring off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 5
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Thunder -2.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 5.1 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSOK, and NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Pelicans -3.5
- Spread Pick: Wizards (Projected to win by 2.9 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and Gulf Coast Sports
Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Rockets -5.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 8.3 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
