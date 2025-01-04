NBA Best Bets: Clippers vs. Hawks Picks for January 4 Published 6:40 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (18-17) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers (19-15) at Intuit Dome on Saturday, January 4, 2025. The game tips at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE.

If you want to make an informed wager on Saturday’s game, discover the best bets available below (according to our computer predictions).

Clippers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV: NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE

NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Clippers vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Clippers (- 5.5)

Los Angeles has beaten the spread 20 times in 34 games.

Atlanta has covered the spread 15 times in 35 games.

The Clippers have an ATS record of 5-2 as 5.5-point favorites or more.

As 5.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 5-5 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (228.5)





Clippers games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 228.5 points eight times.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in 24 of 35 outings.

The average total in Los Angeles’ games this season is 219, 9.5 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

The average total for Atlanta’s games this season has been 234.5, six more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Hawks are the NBA’s fifth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 20th-ranked Clippers.

This game features the NBA’s 30th-ranked (Hawks) and ninth-ranked (Clippers) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Clippers (-225)

This season, the Clippers have won 10 out of the 11 games, or 90.9%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have been victorious in 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won six of its seven games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

This year, Atlanta has won five of 10 games when listed as at least +185 or better on the moneyline.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Clippers.

