How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 5

Published 9:58 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the North Carolina Tar Heels hit the court for one of 15 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 14 Duke Blue Devils

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 7 UConn Huskies at Villanova Wildcats

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SNY

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Boston College Eagles at No. 22 NC State Wolfpack

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Missouri Tigers at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at No. 6 LSU Tigers

No. 8 Maryland Terrapins at No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 California Golden Bears at SMU Mustangs

No. 4 USC Trojans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

