How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 5

Top-25 teams will hit the court across six games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Maryland Terrapins taking on the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Providence Friars at No. 11 UConn Huskies

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks at UCF Knights

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maryland Terrapins at No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at Washington Huskies

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

North Texas Mean Green at No. 21 Memphis Tigers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

