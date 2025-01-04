How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 5

Published 8:55 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

Top-25 teams will hit the court across six games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Maryland Terrapins taking on the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Providence Friars at No. 11 UConn Huskies

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks at UCF Knights

Maryland Terrapins at No. 9 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at Washington Huskies

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

North Texas Mean Green at No. 21 Memphis Tigers

