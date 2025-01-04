How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 5
Published 8:55 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025
Top-25 teams will hit the court across six games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Maryland Terrapins taking on the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Providence Friars at No. 11 UConn Huskies
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Northwestern Wildcats at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks at UCF Knights
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maryland Terrapins at No. 9 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at Washington Huskies
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
North Texas Mean Green at No. 21 Memphis Tigers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
