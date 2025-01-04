How to Watch the Clippers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4 Published 4:55 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

The Los Angeles Clippers (19-15) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (18-17) on January 4, 2025.

Clippers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, FDSSE

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 12-2 overall.

The Clippers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank fifth.

The Clippers record 108.5 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 119.4 the Hawks allow.

When Los Angeles puts up more than 119.4 points, it is 5-1.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 46% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Atlanta has a 15-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46% from the field.

The Clippers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.

The Hawks put up an average of 117.5 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 108 the Clippers allow.

Atlanta is 16-12 when it scores more than 108 points.

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

The Clippers average 109.9 points per game at home, compared to 107.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.7 points per contest.

In home games, Los Angeles is ceding five fewer points per game (105.5) than on the road (110.5).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Clippers have played better in home games this year, making 13.1 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 115.6 away. But they’re not as good defensively, giving up 120.6 points per game at home, and 118.2 away.

In 2024-25 Atlanta is conceding 2.4 more points per game at home (120.6) than on the road (118.2).

The Hawks pick up 0.3 more assists per game at home (29.9) than on the road (29.6).

Clippers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kawhi Leonard Questionable Knee Terance Mann Questionable Finger James Harden Questionable Groin PJ Tucker Out Personal

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Questionable Personal

