How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream – January 4 Published 1:43 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their 13-game winning streak on the line versus the Razorbacks, victors in six in a row.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Razorbacks’ opponents have knocked down.

In games Tennessee shoots better than 40.8% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.

The Razorbacks are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 51st.

The Volunteers record 80.1 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 65.5 the Razorbacks give up.

Tennessee is 12-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Stream Tennessee vs. Arkansas live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks’ 51.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 16.8 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (34.7%).

This season, Arkansas has an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 34.7% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 92nd.

The Razorbacks score an average of 82.5 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 56.2 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

When Arkansas gives up fewer than 80.1 points, it is 10-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 80.6 points per game on the road, a difference of two points per contest.

In home games, the Volunteers ceded 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than in away games (75.3).

When it comes to three-pointers, Tennessee fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Arkansas scored 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 76.1 on the road.

In 2023-24, the Razorbacks conceded 8.1 fewer points per game at home (77.1) than away (85.2).

Arkansas sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (4.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (26%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2024 Western Carolina W 84-36 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee W 82-64 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/31/2024 Norfolk State W 67-52 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/4/2025 Arkansas Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 1/7/2025 @ Florida Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center 1/11/2025 @ Texas – Moody Center

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/14/2024 Central Arkansas W 82-57 Simmons Bank Arena 12/21/2024 N.C. A&T W 95-67 Bud Walton Arena 12/30/2024 Oakland W 92-62 Bud Walton Arena 1/4/2025 @ Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 1/8/2025 Ole Miss Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Bud Walton Arena 1/11/2025 Florida – Bud Walton Arena

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

id: