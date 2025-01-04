How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream – January 4

A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their 13-game winning streak on the line versus the Razorbacks, victors in six in a row.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Razorbacks’ opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Tennessee shoots better than 40.8% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.
  • The Razorbacks are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 51st.
  • The Volunteers record 80.1 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 65.5 the Razorbacks give up.
  • Tennessee is 12-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks’ 51.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 16.8 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (34.7%).
  • This season, Arkansas has an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 34.7% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 92nd.
  • The Razorbacks score an average of 82.5 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 56.2 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • When Arkansas gives up fewer than 80.1 points, it is 10-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 80.6 points per game on the road, a difference of two points per contest.
  • In home games, the Volunteers ceded 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than in away games (75.3).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Tennessee fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Arkansas scored 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 76.1 on the road.
  • In 2023-24, the Razorbacks conceded 8.1 fewer points per game at home (77.1) than away (85.2).
  • Arkansas sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (4.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (26%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2024 Western Carolina W 84-36 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee W 82-64 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/31/2024 Norfolk State W 67-52 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/4/2025 Arkansas Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
1/7/2025 @ Florida Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
1/11/2025 @ Texas Moody Center

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2024 Central Arkansas W 82-57 Simmons Bank Arena
12/21/2024 N.C. A&T W 95-67 Bud Walton Arena
12/30/2024 Oakland W 92-62 Bud Walton Arena
1/4/2025 @ Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
1/8/2025 Ole Miss Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Bud Walton Arena
1/11/2025 Florida Bud Walton Arena

