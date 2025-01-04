How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream – January 4
Published 1:43 am Saturday, January 4, 2025
A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their 13-game winning streak on the line versus the Razorbacks, victors in six in a row.
Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Razorbacks’ opponents have knocked down.
- In games Tennessee shoots better than 40.8% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.
- The Razorbacks are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 51st.
- The Volunteers record 80.1 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 65.5 the Razorbacks give up.
- Tennessee is 12-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks’ 51.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 16.8 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (34.7%).
- This season, Arkansas has an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 34.7% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 92nd.
- The Razorbacks score an average of 82.5 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 56.2 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- When Arkansas gives up fewer than 80.1 points, it is 10-1.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 80.6 points per game on the road, a difference of two points per contest.
- In home games, the Volunteers ceded 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than in away games (75.3).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Tennessee fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Arkansas scored 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 76.1 on the road.
- In 2023-24, the Razorbacks conceded 8.1 fewer points per game at home (77.1) than away (85.2).
- Arkansas sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (4.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (26%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2024
|Western Carolina
|W 84-36
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/23/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|W 82-64
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/31/2024
|Norfolk State
|W 67-52
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/4/2025
|Arkansas
–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/7/2025
|@ Florida
–
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/11/2025
|@ Texas
|–
|Moody Center
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2024
|Central Arkansas
|W 82-57
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/21/2024
|N.C. A&T
|W 95-67
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2024
|Oakland
|W 92-62
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/4/2025
|@ Tennessee
–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/8/2025
|Ole Miss
–
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/11/2025
|Florida
|–
|Bud Walton Arena
