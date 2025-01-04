How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 5
Published 8:59 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025
SEC teams will be on Sunday’s college basketball schedule in eight games, including the Oklahoma Sooners taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s SEC Games
Georgia Bulldogs at Florida Gators
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 5 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Missouri Tigers at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Auburn Tigers at No. 6 LSU Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: