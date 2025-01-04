How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 5

Published 8:59 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, January 5

SEC teams will be on Sunday’s college basketball schedule in eight games, including the Oklahoma Sooners taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Today’s SEC Games

Georgia Bulldogs at Florida Gators

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Missouri Tigers at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at No. 6 LSU Tigers

