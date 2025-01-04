How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4 Published 1:53 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

SEC teams will hit the court in eight games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Arkansas Razorbacks playing the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

Missouri Tigers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

Vanderbilt Commodores at LSU Tigers

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

Texas Longhorns at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

