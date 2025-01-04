Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on January 4 Published 5:55 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

When the Nashville Predators meet the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday (starting at 10:00 PM ET), Jonathan Marchessault and Nazem Kadri should be among the best players to watch.

Predators vs. Flames Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 39 9 22 31 Jonathan Marchessault 39 14 14 28 Roman Josi 35 7 18 25 Steven Stamkos 39 12 12 24 Ryan O’Reilly 36 9 13 22 Flames Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Jonathan Huberdeau 38 16 13 29 Nazem Kadri 38 13 14 27 Connor Zary 38 10 12 22 MacKenzie Weegar 38 4 16 20 Matthew Coronato 33 9 10 19

Predators vs. Flames Stat Comparison

The Predators are ranked 32nd in the league with 94 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.

Nashville is ranked 21st in total goals against, allowing 3.1 goals per game (122 total) in NHL action.

The Predators’ offense has the league’s 21st-ranked power-play conversion rate (18.35%).

The Flames have scored 101 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 28th in the league.

Calgary has conceded 3.0 goals per game, and 115 total, which ranks 15th among all NHL teams.

The Flames have the league’s 19th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.75%.

