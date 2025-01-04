Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on January 4

Published 5:55 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

When the Nashville Predators meet the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday (starting at 10:00 PM ET), Jonathan Marchessault and Nazem Kadri should be among the best players to watch.

Predators vs. Flames Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 39 9 22 31
Jonathan Marchessault 39 14 14 28
Roman Josi 35 7 18 25
Steven Stamkos 39 12 12 24
Ryan O’Reilly 36 9 13 22
Flames Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Jonathan Huberdeau 38 16 13 29
Nazem Kadri 38 13 14 27
Connor Zary 38 10 12 22
MacKenzie Weegar 38 4 16 20
Matthew Coronato 33 9 10 19

Predators vs. Flames Stat Comparison

  • The Predators are ranked 32nd in the league with 94 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.
  • Nashville is ranked 21st in total goals against, allowing 3.1 goals per game (122 total) in NHL action.
  • The Predators’ offense has the league’s 21st-ranked power-play conversion rate (18.35%).
  • The Flames have scored 101 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 28th in the league.
  • Calgary has conceded 3.0 goals per game, and 115 total, which ranks 15th among all NHL teams.
  • The Flames have the league’s 19th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.75%.

