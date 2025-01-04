Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on January 4
Published 5:55 am Saturday, January 4, 2025
When the Nashville Predators meet the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday (starting at 10:00 PM ET), Jonathan Marchessault and Nazem Kadri should be among the best players to watch.
Predators vs. Flames Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-118)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|39
|9
|22
|31
|Jonathan Marchessault
|39
|14
|14
|28
|Roman Josi
|35
|7
|18
|25
|Steven Stamkos
|39
|12
|12
|24
|Ryan O’Reilly
|36
|9
|13
|22
|Flames Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|38
|16
|13
|29
|Nazem Kadri
|38
|13
|14
|27
|Connor Zary
|38
|10
|12
|22
|MacKenzie Weegar
|38
|4
|16
|20
|Matthew Coronato
|33
|9
|10
|19
Predators vs. Flames Stat Comparison
- The Predators are ranked 32nd in the league with 94 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.
- Nashville is ranked 21st in total goals against, allowing 3.1 goals per game (122 total) in NHL action.
- The Predators’ offense has the league’s 21st-ranked power-play conversion rate (18.35%).
- The Flames have scored 101 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 28th in the league.
- Calgary has conceded 3.0 goals per game, and 115 total, which ranks 15th among all NHL teams.
- The Flames have the league’s 19th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.75%.
