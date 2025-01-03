Winter weather warning Published 4:24 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a winter storm watch for the region, including Harlan County.

According to the National Weather Service’s website at https://forecast.weather.gov, a winter storm watch is in effect from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. Heavy mixed precipitation producing up to one inch of snow and up to a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation is possible. This may cause slippery and hazardous road conditions impacting Monday morning and Monday evening commutes.

Very cold air is expected to move into the region following the storm, creating possible wind chills near or below freezing by dawn on Thursday.

Harlan County Emergency Management provided a few ways to prepare for the possibility of extreme cold weather on their social media page.

“Check your heating sources and make sure you are prepared in case power goes out, and make sure you have groceries and other necessities by today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) so you can limit having to be on the roads on Sunday,” states a post on the Harlan County Emergency Management Facebook page.