Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 3? Published 12:52 am Friday, January 3, 2025

Should you bet on Ryan O’Reilly to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In eight of 35 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in one game (zero shots).

He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 14.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 27.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 20:53 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:54 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:54 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

