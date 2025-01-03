Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 3?
Published 12:52 am Friday, January 3, 2025
Should you bet on Ryan O’Reilly to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Canucks?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In eight of 35 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has a 14.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 27.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|3
|2
|1
|16:10
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-2
Predators vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.