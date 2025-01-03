Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 3? Published 12:52 am Friday, January 3, 2025

For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Roman Josi a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Canucks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Josi stats and insights

In five of 34 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Canucks this season, and has scored one goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also nine assists.

Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are allowing 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 27.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 2 0 2 24:36 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: