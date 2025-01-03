Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 3?
Published 12:52 am Friday, January 3, 2025
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Roman Josi a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- In five of 34 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Canucks this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also nine assists.
- Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks are allowing 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 27.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|32:30
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:27
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|26:25
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|5:32
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|26:04
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|27:40
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|26:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|24:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
