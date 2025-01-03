Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 3?
Published 12:52 am Friday, January 3, 2025
Can we expect Jonathan Marchessault lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in 12 of 38 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game against the Canucks this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 12.6% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 27.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|22:24
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:26
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|3
|2
|1
|20:15
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|19:14
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:38
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|17:54
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|17:17
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|18:45
|Home
|L 4-3
Predators vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
