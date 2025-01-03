Where to Watch Titans vs. Texans on TV or Streaming Live – Jan. 5

Published 4:37 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Tennessee Titans (3-13) are at home against the Houston Texans (9-7) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans will look to break a five-game losing streak in the matchup.

Tune in to TV to see this game live.

Jan 5, 2025: Titans vs. Texans Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, January 5, 2025
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Tony Pollard RB 1,017 YDS / 5 TD / 67.8 YPG / 4.3 YPC
41 REC / 238 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.9 REC YPG
Calvin Ridley WR 61 REC / 941 YDS / 4 TD / 58.8 YPG
Will Levis QB 1,916 YDS (63.7%) / 12 TD / 12 INT
175 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 15.9 RUSH YPG
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 28 REC / 447 YDS / 9 TD / 34.4 YPG
Jeffery Simmons DT 71 TKL / 11 TFL / 5 SACK
Harold Landry OLB 68 TKL / 13 TFL / 8 SACK
Amani Hooker SAF 70 TKL / 4 TFL / 5 INT / 9 PD
Arden Key OLB 41 TKL / 11 TFL / 6.5 SACK

Titans Injuries

    Jaelyn Duncan | OT (Out)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Season Stats (2023): 3 GP

    Colton Dowell | WR (Out)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats (2023): 4 GP

    Tyjae Spears | RB (Out)

    • Injury: Concussion
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Rushing Stats: 84 ATT | 312 YDS | 4 TDs

    Otis Reese IV | LB (Out)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

    Arden Key | OLB (Out)

    • Injury: Hand
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 6.5 Sacks | 11.0 TFL | 41 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

    Amani Hooker | S (Out)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 70 Tackles | 5 INTs | 9 PDs

    Nick Folk | K (Out)

    • Injury: Abdomen
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Season Stats: 14 GP

    Tyler Boyd | WR (Out)

    • Injury: Foot
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tony Pollard | RB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Rushing Stats: 238 ATT | 1,017 YDS | 5 TDs

    Chigoziem Okonkwo | TE (Questionable)

    • Injury: Abdomen
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Receiving Stats: 70 TAR | 52 REC | 479 YDS | 2 TDs

    Dillon Radunz | OL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 5 GP

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX
9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS
9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX
9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN
10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS
10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS
10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX
11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX
11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX
11/17/2024 Vikings L 23-13 CBS
11/24/2024 at Texans W 32-27 CBS
12/1/2024 at Commanders L 42-19 CBS
12/8/2024 Jaguars L 10-6 CBS
12/15/2024 Bengals L 37-27 FOX
12/22/2024 at Colts L 38-30 CBS
12/29/2024 at Jaguars L 20-13 CBS
1/5/2025 Texans CBS

Texans Key Players

Name Position Stats
C.J. Stroud QB 3,677 YDS (62.7%) / 19 TD / 12 INT
233 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 14.6 RUSH YPG
Joe Mixon RB 993 YDS / 11 TD / 76.4 YPG / 4.1 YPC
35 REC / 304 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.4 REC YPG
Nico Collins WR 63 REC / 968 YDS / 6 TD / 88 YPG
Dalton Schultz TE 50 REC / 503 YDS / 2 TD / 31.4 YPG
Danielle Hunter DE 46 TKL / 17 TFL / 12 SACK
Will Anderson Jr. DE 37 TKL / 16 TFL / 11 SACK
Henry To’o To’o LB 100 TKL / 7 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
Azeez Al-Shaair LB 68 TKL / 7 TFL / 2 SACK

Texans Injuries

    Jeff Okudah | CB (Out)

    • Injury: Concussion
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

    Shaq Mason | OG (Out)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Season Stats: 3 GP

    Folorunso Fatukasi | DT (Out)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 4.0 TFL | 24 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Denico Autry | DE (Out)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jamal Hill | LB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Hamstring
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 5 GP

    Christian Harris | LB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 20 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Juice Scruggs | OL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Foot
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 4 GP

    Kamari Lassiter | CB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Quad
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 57 Tackles | 3 INTs | 10 PDs

    Nick Broeker | OG (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Hand
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

    Will Anderson Jr. | DE (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Hand
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 11.0 Sacks | 16.0 TFL | 37 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

    Laremy Tunsil | OT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 8 GP

    Joe Mixon | RB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Rushing Stats: 240 ATT | 993 YDS | 11 TDs

    Nico Collins | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Receiving Stats: 94 TAR | 63 REC | 968 YDS | 6 TDs

Texans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Colts W 29-27 CBS
9/15/2024 Bears W 19-13 NBC
9/22/2024 at Vikings L 34-7 CBS
9/29/2024 Jaguars W 24-20 CBS
10/6/2024 Bills W 23-20 CBS
10/13/2024 at Patriots W 41-21 CBS
10/20/2024 at Packers L 24-22 CBS
10/27/2024 Colts W 23-20 CBS
10/31/2024 at Jets L 21-13 Amazon Prime Video
11/10/2024 Lions L 26-23 NBC
11/18/2024 at Cowboys W 34-10 ESPN
11/24/2024 Titans L 32-27 CBS
12/1/2024 at Jaguars W 23-20 FOX
12/15/2024 Dolphins W 20-12 CBS
12/21/2024 at Chiefs L 27-19 NBC
12/25/2024 Ravens L 31-2 Netflix
1/5/2025 at Titans CBS
