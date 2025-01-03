Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks on TV or Streaming Live – January 3 Published 2:23 am Friday, January 3, 2025

The Nashville Predators (11-20-7) visit the Vancouver Canucks (18-11-8) as a part of Friday’s NHL action, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Rogers Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators are 15th and the Canucks eighth in the Western Conference.

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Arena: Rogers Arena

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 38 9 21 30 58 24 F Jonathan Marchessault 38 14 13 27 52 4 D Roman Josi 34 7 17 24 51 19 F Steven Stamkos 38 11 12 23 20 10 F Ryan O’Reilly 35 9 13 22 26 15

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.39 (32nd)

2.39 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.21 (23rd)

3.21 (23rd) Shots: 29.4 (11th)

29.4 (11th) Shots Allowed: 29.6 (27th)

29.6 (27th) Power Play %: 18.69 (20th)

18.69 (20th) Penalty Kill %: 83.9 (5th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Canucks’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways D Quinn Hughes 34 8 34 42 33 12 F Conor Garland 37 10 18 28 31 14 F Elias Pettersson 34 10 18 28 26 15 F Jake DeBrusk 37 16 12 28 25 8 F Brock Boeser 30 14 11 25 15 11

Canucks Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.11 (13th)

3.11 (13th) Goals Allowed: 3.16 (22nd)

3.16 (22nd) Shots: 25.6 (29th)

25.6 (29th) Shots Allowed: 28.1 (13th)

28.1 (13th) Power Play %: 23.08 (12th)

23.08 (12th) Penalty Kill %: 81.08 (14th)

Canucks’ Upcoming Schedule

January 3 vs. Predators: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 6 at Canadiens: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 8 at Capitals: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 10 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Kings: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Oilers: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sabres: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 vs. Capitals: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 27 at Blues: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 at Predators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 2 vs. Red Wings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 4 vs. Avalanche: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 6 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 at Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

