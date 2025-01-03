Tennessee vs. Arkansas Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 4 Published 1:50 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

Saturday’s contest that pits the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 0-0 SEC) versus the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-0 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 4.

According to our computer prediction, Arkansas projects to cover the 11.5-point spread in its matchup versus Tennessee. The total is currently listed at 141.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -11.5

Tennessee -11.5 Point total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -719, Arkansas +500

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 76, Arkansas 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+11.5)

Arkansas (+11.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)

Tennessee is 9-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Arkansas’ 5-8-0 ATS record. The Volunteers are 5-8-0 and the Razorbacks are 6-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams average 162.6 points per game, 21.1 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its past 10 games, while Arkansas has gone 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 80.1 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 56.2 per contest (second in college basketball). They have a +310 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23.9 points per game.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 10.7 boards on average. It collects 36.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 51st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 25.3 per outing.

Tennessee connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 35.5% from deep (112th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 24.6%.

The Volunteers rank 26th in college basketball by averaging 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second in college basketball, allowing 74.5 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has committed 2.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (55th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.9 (118th in college basketball).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game, with a +222 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.5 points per game (52nd in college basketball) and allow 65.5 per outing (48th in college basketball).

Arkansas grabs 33.0 rebounds per game (185th in college basketball) while conceding 28.0 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.0 boards per game.

Arkansas knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.2. It shoots 36.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.9%.

Arkansas has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.8 (205th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (77th in college basketball).

