Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3
Published 5:38 am Friday, January 3, 2025
Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks meet at Rogers Arena on Friday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 38 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.
- Stamkos has picked up at least one point in 18 games, with 23 points in total.
- He has seven goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.
- In 18 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- In 38 games played this season, he has recorded 23 points, with five multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Canucks are conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
- The team’s -2 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.
- The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|38
|Games
|1
|23
|Points
|2
|11
|Goals
|2
|12
|Assists
|0
