Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3 Published 5:38 am Friday, January 3, 2025

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks meet at Rogers Arena on Friday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 38 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.

Stamkos has picked up at least one point in 18 games, with 23 points in total.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.

In 18 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

In 38 games played this season, he has recorded 23 points, with five multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canucks are conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The team’s -2 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.

The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 38 Games 1 23 Points 2 11 Goals 2 12 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

