Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Published 5:38 am Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks meet at Rogers Arena on Friday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 38 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.
  • Stamkos has picked up at least one point in 18 games, with 23 points in total.
  • He has seven goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • Stamkos averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.
  • In 18 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • In 38 games played this season, he has recorded 23 points, with five multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Canucks are conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
  • The team’s -2 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
38 Games 1
23 Points 2
11 Goals 2
12 Assists 0

