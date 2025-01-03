Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3 Published 5:38 am Friday, January 3, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice Friday when his Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 17:32 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -16.

O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in 19 games, with 22 points in total.

O’Reilly has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 14.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 18 times this season in games with a set points prop (35 opportunities).

In 35 games played this season, he has recorded 22 points, with two multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canucks are giving up 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The team has the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 35 Games 1 22 Points 1 9 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

