Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Published 5:38 am Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi’s plus-minus is -24, in 23:01 per game on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 16 games, and has 24 points in all.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also nine assists.
  • Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.8%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).
  • Through 34 games, he has 24 points, with eight multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Canucks are conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of -2, the team is 15th in the league.
  • The Canucks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
34 Games 1
24 Points 2
7 Goals 1
17 Assists 1

