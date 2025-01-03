Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3 Published 5:38 am Friday, January 3, 2025

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus is -24, in 23:01 per game on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 16 games, and has 24 points in all.

He has one goal on the power play, and also nine assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.8%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).

Through 34 games, he has 24 points, with eight multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canucks are conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.

With a goal differential of -2, the team is 15th in the league.

The Canucks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 34 Games 1 24 Points 2 7 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

