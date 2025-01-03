Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3
Published 5:38 am Friday, January 3, 2025
Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus is -24, in 23:01 per game on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in 16 games, and has 24 points in all.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also nine assists.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.8%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).
- Through 34 games, he has 24 points, with eight multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Canucks are conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of -2, the team is 15th in the league.
- The Canucks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|34
|Games
|1
|24
|Points
|2
|7
|Goals
|1
|17
|Assists
|1
