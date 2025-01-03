NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 4

In a Saturday NBA slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the Phoenix Suns versus the Indiana Pacers is a game to see.

Explore our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 4

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Spread: 76ers -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 3.1 points)
  • Total: 216.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (219.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Spread: Pacers -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 4 points)
  • Total: 234.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (229 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Spread: Timberwolves -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0.6 points)
  • Total: 217.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (221.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz

  • Spread: Heat -7.5
  • Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 11.4 points)
  • Total: 223.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

  • Spread: Knicks -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.7 points)
  • Total: 235.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (233 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV Channel: MSG, CHSN, and NBA TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Spread: Bucks -12.5
  • Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 11.2 points)
  • Total: 228.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Spread: Nuggets -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.6 points)
  • Total: 239.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV Channel: ALT2 and FDSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Spread: Warriors -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 1.2 points)
  • Total: 237.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Spread: Clippers -3.5
  • Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 5.2 points)
  • Total: 229.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

