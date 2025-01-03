NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 4
Published 10:31 pm Friday, January 3, 2025
In a Saturday NBA slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the Phoenix Suns versus the Indiana Pacers is a game to see.
Explore our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 4
Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: 76ers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 3.1 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Pacers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 4 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -6.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0.6 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Heat -7.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 11.4 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.7 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: MSG, CHSN, and NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Bucks -12.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 11.2 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.6 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: ALT2 and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Warriors -2.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 1.2 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Clippers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 5.2 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: