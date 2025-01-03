NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 4 Published 10:31 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

In a Saturday NBA slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the Phoenix Suns versus the Indiana Pacers is a game to see.

Explore our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 4

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: 76ers -6.5

76ers -6.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 3.1 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 3.1 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.9 total projected points)

Over (219.9 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH

YES and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Pacers -1.5

Pacers -1.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 4 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 4 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (229 total projected points)

Over (229 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSIN

AZFamily and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5

Timberwolves -6.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0.6 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0.6 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.8 total projected points)

Over (221.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSN

FDSDET and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Heat -7.5

Heat -7.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 11.4 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 11.4 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)

Over (225.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSUN

KJZZ and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Knicks -5.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.7 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 5.7 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (233 total projected points)

Over (233 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: MSG, CHSN, and NBA TV

MSG, CHSN, and NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Bucks -12.5

Bucks -12.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 11.2 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 11.2 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)

Over (223.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSWI

KATU, KUNP, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -2.5

Nuggets -2.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.6 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.6 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)

Over (230.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ALT2 and FDSSW

ALT2 and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Warriors -2.5

Warriors -2.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 1.2 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 1.2 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)

Over (230.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Clippers -3.5

Clippers -3.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 5.2 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 5.2 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE

NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

