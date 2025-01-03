NBA Best Bets: Lakers vs. Hawks Picks for January 3 Published 6:39 am Friday, January 3, 2025

The Los Angeles Lakers (19-14) face the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE.

Why don’t you check out the best bets available (based on our computer predictions) for Friday’s game, before you make a wager on this matchup?

Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

Lakers vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 16-17-0 this year.

Atlanta is 15-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Lakers have an ATS record of 4-9 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

The Hawks have an ATS record of 8-6 as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Over (231.5)





The Lakers and their opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in 12 of 33 games this season.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 231.5 points in 23 of 34 games this season.

Los Angeles’ contests this year have an average total of 227, 4.5 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta’s average game total this season has been 234.5, three more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Hawks are the NBA’s fifth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 17th-ranked Lakers.

This matchup features the league’s 28th-ranked (Hawks) and 17th-ranked (Lakers) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Lakers (-165)

The Lakers have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 12, or 75%, of those games.

The Hawks have won in 11, or 55%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-4, a 69.2% win rate, when it’s favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won six of 12 games when listed as at least +135 or better on the moneyline.

The Lakers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

