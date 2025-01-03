Joshua Kelley Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 10:42 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

Joshua Kelley and the Tennessee Titans will face the Houston Texans — whose run defense was ranked sixth in the NFL last season (96.6 yards conceded per game) — in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Kelley be someone that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game versus the Texans? Before making that choice, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Joshua Kelley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 2.7

2.7 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Joshua Kelley Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 15.1 16 91 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 3.9 13 39 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2.7 11 12 0 1 5 0 Week 4 @Raiders 6.5 17 65 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Cowboys 1.4 1 2 0 1 2 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 13.5 7 75 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Bears 2.1 6 21 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 3.2 3 18 0 1 4 0 Week 10 @Lions 1.6 5 16 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 1.3 6 13 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Ravens 3.4 3 8 0 2 6 0 Week 13 @Patriots 4.5 6 16 0 2 9 0 Week 14 @Broncos 0.6 3 6 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 1.8 5 22 0 1 6 0 Week 16 @Bills -0.2 1 -2 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Broncos 0.2 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Chiefs 0.1 2 1 0 0 0 0

Joshua Kelley Fantasy Stats (2023)

Ranked 240th overall in the NFL and 55th at his position, Kelley picked up 53.7 fantasy points (3.2 per game) in 2023.

In his best game of the season, Kelley finished with 15.1 fantasy points — 16 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 1 versus the Miami Dolphins.

In his second-best fantasy performance of the season — in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs — Kelley finished with 13.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 7 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 16 versus the Buffalo Bills, Kelley put up a season-low -0.2 fantasy points, with these numbers: 1 carry, -2 yards.

