Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Published 5:38 am Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -7, in 18:04 per game on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 19 games, and has 27 points in all.
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and seven assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 12.6%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
  • In 19 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has registered a point in 19 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Canucks are conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in league play.
  • The team’s -2 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Canucks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
38 Games 1
27 Points 1
14 Goals 0
13 Assists 1

