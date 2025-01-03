Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3 Published 5:38 am Friday, January 3, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -7, in 18:04 per game on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 19 games, and has 27 points in all.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and seven assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 12.6%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

In 19 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has registered a point in 19 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canucks are conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in league play.

The team’s -2 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.

The Canucks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 38 Games 1 27 Points 1 14 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: