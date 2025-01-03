Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report January 3 Published 1:42 am Friday, January 3, 2025

As they gear up to take on the Vancouver Canucks (17-11-8) on Friday, January 3 at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (11-20-7) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jeremy Lauzon D Questionable Lower Body Adam Wilsby D Questionable Upper Body Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Elias Pettersson C Out Undisclosed Filip Hronek D Out Upper Body Quinn Hughes D Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Venue: Rogers Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 91 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

Nashville has given up 122 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 21st in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-31) ranks 30th in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks’ 112 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the NHL.

Vancouver allows 3.2 goals per game (114 total), which ranks 15th in the league.

Their -2 goal differential is 15th in the league.

Predators vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-128) Canucks (+107) 5.5

