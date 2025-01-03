How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4 Published 9:58 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

Top 25 teams will be in action in four games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the UCLA Bruins taking on the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

BYU Cougars at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: