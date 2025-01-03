How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4
Published 9:58 pm Friday, January 3, 2025
Top 25 teams will be in action in four games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the UCLA Bruins taking on the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
BYU Cougars at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
