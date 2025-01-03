How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4

Published 9:58 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 4

Top 25 teams will be in action in four games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the UCLA Bruins taking on the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Indiana Hoosiers

Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats

BYU Cougars at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs

