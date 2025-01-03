How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4

Published 8:55 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 4

There are 13 games featuring a ranked team on Saturday’s college basketball schedule.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 25 Baylor Bears at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

BYU Cougars at No. 14 Houston Cougars

No. 15 UCLA Bruins at Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils at SMU Mustangs

Arizona Wildcats at No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats

Missouri Tigers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas Longhorns at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Loyola Marymount Lions

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 4

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 4

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 4

NFL Week 18 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

NFL Week 18 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

Where to Watch Titans vs. Texans on TV or Streaming Live - Jan. 5

Where to Watch Titans vs. Texans on TV or Streaming Live – Jan. 5

Print Article

SportsPlus