How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4
Published 8:55 pm Friday, January 3, 2025
There are 13 games featuring a ranked team on Saturday’s college basketball schedule.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Baylor Bears at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BYU Cougars at No. 14 Houston Cougars
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 15 UCLA Bruins at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Duke Blue Devils at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Wildcats at No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Missouri Tigers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas Longhorns at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Loyola Marymount Lions
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: MyNetworkTV
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
