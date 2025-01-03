How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, January 3

Published 12:54 am Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, January 3

The Michigan State Spartans versus the Ohio State Buckeyes is one of two games on Friday’s college basketball slate that features a ranked team in play.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes

Creighton Bluejays at No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

