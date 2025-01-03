How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, January 3 Published 12:54 am Friday, January 3, 2025

The Michigan State Spartans versus the Ohio State Buckeyes is one of two games on Friday’s college basketball slate that features a ranked team in play.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Creighton Bluejays at No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: