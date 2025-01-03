How to Watch the Lakers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3 Published 4:54 am Friday, January 3, 2025

The Los Angeles Lakers (19-14) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) on January 3, 2025.

Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, FDSSE

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have hit.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 12-4 overall.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 27th.

The 112 points per game the Lakers score are 7.4 fewer points than the Hawks give up (119.4).

Los Angeles has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 119.4 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Atlanta is 12-2 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 26th.

The Hawks put up just 3.8 more points per game (117.9) than the Lakers allow (114.1).

Atlanta is 15-8 when it scores more than 114.1 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 116.3 points per game, compared to 107.9 per game in road games.

Defensively Los Angeles has played better in home games this year, surrendering 113.6 points per game, compared to 114.5 in road games.

Looking at three-pointers, the Lakers have played better when playing at home this year, draining 12.9 threes per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.7 threes per game and a 31.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks average more points per game at home (119.4) than away (116.4), but also give up more at home (120.6) than away (118.2).

Atlanta is giving up more points at home (120.6 per game) than on the road (118.2).

This year the Hawks are averaging fewer assists at home (29.9 per game) than away (30).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Christian Wood Out Knee Jarred Vanderbilt Out Knee Gabe Vincent Questionable Oblique Anthony Davis Questionable Ankle Jalen Hood-Schifino Questionable Hamstring

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Johnson Questionable Shoulder Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Leg Trae Young Questionable Hand Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Cody Zeller Out Personal

