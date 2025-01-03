How to Watch the Lakers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published 4:54 am Friday, January 3, 2025
The Los Angeles Lakers (19-14) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) on January 3, 2025.
Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Lakers Stats Insights
- This season, the Lakers have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have hit.
- In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 12-4 overall.
- The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 27th.
- The 112 points per game the Lakers score are 7.4 fewer points than the Hawks give up (119.4).
- Los Angeles has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 119.4 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- Atlanta is 12-2 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 26th.
- The Hawks put up just 3.8 more points per game (117.9) than the Lakers allow (114.1).
- Atlanta is 15-8 when it scores more than 114.1 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Lakers have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 116.3 points per game, compared to 107.9 per game in road games.
- Defensively Los Angeles has played better in home games this year, surrendering 113.6 points per game, compared to 114.5 in road games.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Lakers have played better when playing at home this year, draining 12.9 threes per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.7 threes per game and a 31.9% three-point percentage in road games.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks average more points per game at home (119.4) than away (116.4), but also give up more at home (120.6) than away (118.2).
- Atlanta is giving up more points at home (120.6 per game) than on the road (118.2).
- This year the Hawks are averaging fewer assists at home (29.9 per game) than away (30).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Christian Wood
|Out
|Knee
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Knee
|Gabe Vincent
|Questionable
|Oblique
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Questionable
|Hamstring
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Johnson
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Leg
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Hand
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal