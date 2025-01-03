How to Pick the Predators vs. Canucks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 3 Published 4:50 am Friday, January 3, 2025

Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay, Friday’s game at 10:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks features a slew of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, take a look at our best bets for this game.

Predators vs. Canucks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s total of 6 goals 16 times.

This season, 23 of Vancouver’s games have featured more than 6 goals.

The total for this game (6) is 0.5 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.39) and the Canucks (3.11).

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.4 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -131

The Predators have gone 9-13 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

Nashville is 6-11 (victorious in just 35.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -131 or shorter.

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 56.7% to win.

Canucks Moneyline: +110

In 15 games as the moneyline underdog, Vancouver has pulled off the upset five times.

The Canucks have won three games with moneyline odds of +110 or longer (in nine such games).

Vancouver’s implied probability to win is 47.6% based on the moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Vancouver 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

A productive offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has put up 30 points.

With 14 goals and 13 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top contributors for Nashville with his 27 points (0.7 per game).

Nashville’s scoring effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 27 points. He’s contributed 17 assists.

In 30 games played this season, Juuse Saros (8-16-6) has allowed 82 goals.

Canucks Points Leaders

Quinn Hughes is a top offensive contributor for his club with 42 points (1.1 per game). He has totaled eight goals and 34 assists in 34 games (playing 23:05 per game).

Conor Garland is a top contributor for Vancouver, with 28 total points this season. He has netted 10 goals and provided 18 assists in 37 contests.

Jake DeBrusk has scored 16 goals and contributed 12 assists for Vancouver, giving him a point total of 28.

Kevin Lankinen’s record stands at 15-6-4 on the season, allowing 64 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiling 621 saves with a .907 save percentage (21st in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/27/2024 Blues L 7-4 Away -139 12/30/2024 Jets L 3-0 Away +105 12/31/2024 Wild L 5-3 Away +100 1/3/2025 Canucks – Away -131 1/4/2025 Flames – Away – 1/7/2025 Jets – Away – 1/11/2025 Capitals – Home –

Canucks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/28/2024 Kraken L 5-4 Home -129 12/31/2024 Flames L 3-1 Away +113 1/2/2025 Kraken W 4-3 Away -100 1/3/2025 Predators – Home +110 1/6/2025 Canadiens – Away – 1/8/2025 Capitals – Away – 1/10/2025 Hurricanes – Away –

Nashville vs. Vancouver Game Info

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Venue: Rogers Arena

