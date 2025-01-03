How to Pick the Predators vs. Canucks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 3
Published 4:50 am Friday, January 3, 2025
Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay, Friday’s game at 10:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks features a slew of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, take a look at our best bets for this game.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Predators vs. Canucks Picks
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)
- This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s total of 6 goals 16 times.
- This season, 23 of Vancouver’s games have featured more than 6 goals.
- The total for this game (6) is 0.5 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.39) and the Canucks (3.11).
- These two teams are conceding a combined 6.4 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -131
- The Predators have gone 9-13 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- Nashville is 6-11 (victorious in just 35.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -131 or shorter.
- Based on this game’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 56.7% to win.
Canucks Moneyline: +110
- In 15 games as the moneyline underdog, Vancouver has pulled off the upset five times.
- The Canucks have won three games with moneyline odds of +110 or longer (in nine such games).
- Vancouver’s implied probability to win is 47.6% based on the moneyline odds.
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Vancouver 4, Nashville 2
Predators Points Leaders
- A productive offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has put up 30 points.
- With 14 goals and 13 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top contributors for Nashville with his 27 points (0.7 per game).
- Nashville’s scoring effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 27 points. He’s contributed 17 assists.
- In 30 games played this season, Juuse Saros (8-16-6) has allowed 82 goals.
Canucks Points Leaders
- Quinn Hughes is a top offensive contributor for his club with 42 points (1.1 per game). He has totaled eight goals and 34 assists in 34 games (playing 23:05 per game).
- Conor Garland is a top contributor for Vancouver, with 28 total points this season. He has netted 10 goals and provided 18 assists in 37 contests.
- Jake DeBrusk has scored 16 goals and contributed 12 assists for Vancouver, giving him a point total of 28.
- Kevin Lankinen’s record stands at 15-6-4 on the season, allowing 64 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiling 621 saves with a .907 save percentage (21st in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|L 7-4
|Away
|-139
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|L 3-0
|Away
|+105
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|L 5-3
|Away
|+100
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|–
|Away
|-131
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|–
|Home
|–
Canucks’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/28/2024
|Kraken
|L 5-4
|Home
|-129
|12/31/2024
|Flames
|L 3-1
|Away
|+113
|1/2/2025
|Kraken
|W 4-3
|Away
|-100
|1/3/2025
|Predators
|–
|Home
|+110
|1/6/2025
|Canadiens
|–
|Away
|–
|1/8/2025
|Capitals
|–
|Away
|–
|1/10/2025
|Hurricanes
|–
|Away
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville vs. Vancouver Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Venue: Rogers Arena
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.