How to Pick the Predators vs. Canucks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 3

Published 4:50 am Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Pick the Predators vs. Canucks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 3

Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay, Friday’s game at 10:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks features a slew of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, take a look at our best bets for this game.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Canucks Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)

  • This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s total of 6 goals 16 times.
  • This season, 23 of Vancouver’s games have featured more than 6 goals.
  • The total for this game (6) is 0.5 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.39) and the Canucks (3.11).
  • These two teams are conceding a combined 6.4 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -131

  • The Predators have gone 9-13 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
  • Nashville is 6-11 (victorious in just 35.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -131 or shorter.
  • Based on this game’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 56.7% to win.

Canucks Moneyline: +110

  • In 15 games as the moneyline underdog, Vancouver has pulled off the upset five times.
  • The Canucks have won three games with moneyline odds of +110 or longer (in nine such games).
  • Vancouver’s implied probability to win is 47.6% based on the moneyline odds.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Vancouver 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

  • A productive offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has put up 30 points.
  • With 14 goals and 13 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top contributors for Nashville with his 27 points (0.7 per game).
  • Nashville’s scoring effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 27 points. He’s contributed 17 assists.
  • In 30 games played this season, Juuse Saros (8-16-6) has allowed 82 goals.

Canucks Points Leaders

  • Quinn Hughes is a top offensive contributor for his club with 42 points (1.1 per game). He has totaled eight goals and 34 assists in 34 games (playing 23:05 per game).
  • Conor Garland is a top contributor for Vancouver, with 28 total points this season. He has netted 10 goals and provided 18 assists in 37 contests.
  • Jake DeBrusk has scored 16 goals and contributed 12 assists for Vancouver, giving him a point total of 28.
  • Kevin Lankinen’s record stands at 15-6-4 on the season, allowing 64 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiling 621 saves with a .907 save percentage (21st in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
12/27/2024 Blues L 7-4 Away -139
12/30/2024 Jets L 3-0 Away +105
12/31/2024 Wild L 5-3 Away +100
1/3/2025 Canucks Away -131
1/4/2025 Flames Away
1/7/2025 Jets Away
1/11/2025 Capitals Home

Canucks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
12/28/2024 Kraken L 5-4 Home -129
12/31/2024 Flames L 3-1 Away +113
1/2/2025 Kraken W 4-3 Away -100
1/3/2025 Predators Home +110
1/6/2025 Canadiens Away
1/8/2025 Capitals Away
1/10/2025 Hurricanes Away

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Vancouver Game Info

  • Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Venue: Rogers Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More hockey

How to Pick the Wild vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 31

How to Pick the Wild vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 31

How to Pick the Jets vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 30

How to Pick the Jets vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 30

How to Pick the Predators vs. Blues Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 27

How to Pick the Predators vs. Blues Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 27

How to Pick the Hurricanes vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 23

How to Pick the Hurricanes vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 23

Print Article

SportsPlus