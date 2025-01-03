Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3
Published 5:38 am Friday, January 3, 2025
Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist’s plus-minus is -15, in 17:07 per game on the ice.
- Nyquist has 14 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 12 different games.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 13%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 11 times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 12 games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks rank 17th in goals against, conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of -2, the team is 15th in the league.
- The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|37
|Games
|1
|14
|Points
|1
|6
|Goals
|1
|8
|Assists
|0
