Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3 Published 5:38 am Friday, January 3, 2025

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus is -15, in 17:07 per game on the ice.

Nyquist has 14 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 12 different games.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 13%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 11 times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 12 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks rank 17th in goals against, conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

With a goal differential of -2, the team is 15th in the league.

The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 37 Games 1 14 Points 1 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: