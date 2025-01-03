Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Published 5:38 am Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 3

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus is -15, in 17:07 per game on the ice.
  • Nyquist has 14 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 12 different games.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 13%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 11 times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 12 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks rank 17th in goals against, conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of -2, the team is 15th in the league.
  • The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
37 Games 1
14 Points 1
6 Goals 1
8 Assists 0

