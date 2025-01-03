County amends Harlan County Clerk’s budget Published 10:11 am Friday, January 3, 2025

The Harlan County Fiscal Court approved an amendment of the 2024 budget put forth for her office by Harlan County Clerk Ashley Sullivan during their December meeting. The budget was amended to reflect an increase in revenue at the Harlan County Clerk’s Office.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the matter up near the meeting’s midway point.

“The next item is to amend the Harlan County Clerk’s budget,” Mosley said.

Sullivan explained the situation with the budget.

“We took in more than we projected,” Sullivan said. “I’ve always played it safe, so you’re going to see a lot of motor vehicle and delinquent taxes, that sort of thing, that has come in. Anytime you bring more money in, that means more money goes out to our taxing districts. The only thing you’re going to see on our office side is a little bit of an increase in our bond and a salary cap.”

According to Sullivan, the expenses are all standard expenditures.

“It’s always good that you have to amend because revenue increased,” Mosley said.

Sullivan mentioned a new system being put in place has brought on the increase in revenue.

“The new system has brought in a little more money because it is bringing up more taxes that the old system wasn’t bringing forward,” Sullivan said. “That’s something that we had occur at the beginning of this year. I do believe we’ll still see that volume come in next year.”

Sullivan added a new vehicle titling system is expected to increase funds.

“We’ve got a new system, it’s electronic titling,” Sullivan explained. “Now, we have more of our dealers when people buy vehicles in other counties, they send it to us electronically.”

Magistrate Paul Browning mentioned other adjustments at the Harlan County Clerk’s Office may be assisting with increased revenue.

“It’s probably a testament to increasing your hours, having more clerks readily available to help customers,” Browning said. “It’s all been positive changes that have increased revenue as well.”

Magistrate Bill Moore made a motion to amend the Harlan County Clerk’s budget, seconded by Magistrate Paul Caldwell. The motion passed with no opposition.

In other fiscal court activity:

• The Harlan County Clerk’s budget for 2025 was approved;

• The 2025 salary cap for the Harlan County Clerk’s Office was approved;

• Jeanie Clem and Pat McClung were appointed to the Harlan County Extension District Board;

• Lisa Caudill and Beck Burgass were both reappointed to the Animal Shelter Advisory Board;

• Burl Fee Jr. was appointed to the Black Mountain Utility District Board;

• Tom Vicini, Julie Hinkle, Amber Stepp, Carol Blevins, Eric Farmer Miller, Joe Horton, Doug Brashear, Mary Lue McCarthey, Kateena Haynes, and CD Morton were appointed to the Harlan County KY-ASAP Board.

