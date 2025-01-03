Clippers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 4 Published 10:19 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

The Los Angeles Clippers (19-15) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE.

Clippers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE

NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE

Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: Intuit Dome

Clippers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Clippers 116 – Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Clippers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Clippers (- 3.5)

Clippers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-5.2)

Clippers (-5.2) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 226.9

The Clippers (20-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 58.8% of the time, 14.7% more often than the Hawks (15-19-0) this season.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (57.1%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have exceeded the point total 35.3% of the time this season (12 out of 34). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (23 out of 34).

The Clippers have a .909 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-1) this season while the Hawks have a .550 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (11-9).

Clippers Performance Insights

The Clippers sport a top-five defense this year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 108 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 24th with 108.5 points scored per contest.

With 42.2 rebounds allowed per game, Los Angeles ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks 15th in the league by grabbing 43.9 rebounds per contest.

The Clippers rank 25th in the NBA with 24.2 assists per contest.

Los Angeles ranks 24th in the NBA with 15.5 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 14.8 forced turnovers per contest.

With 12.5 threes per game, the Clippers are 20th in the NBA. They sport a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 14th in the league.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are fifth-best in the league offensively (117.9 points scored per game) but fourth-worst defensively (119.4 points conceded).

On the boards, Atlanta is fourth-best in the NBA in rebounds (45.8 per game). It is 18th in rebounds conceded (44.2 per game).

At 29.9 assists per game, the Hawks are third-best in the league.

Atlanta is 24th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.5) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (16).

With 13 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc, the Hawks are 18th and 18th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

