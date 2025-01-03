Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks on January 3

January 3, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault and Conor Garland are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Nashville Predators meet the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Friday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Canucks Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 38 9 21 30
Jonathan Marchessault 38 14 13 27
Roman Josi 34 7 17 24
Steven Stamkos 38 11 12 23
Ryan O’Reilly 35 9 13 22
Canucks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Quinn Hughes 34 8 34 42
Conor Garland 37 10 18 28
Elias Pettersson 34 10 18 28
Jake DeBrusk 37 16 12 28
Brock Boeser 30 14 11 25

Predators vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

  • The Predators are ranked 32nd in the league with 91 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.
  • Nashville is ranked 21st in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (122 total) in NHL play.
  • The Predators’ 18.69% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • The Canucks have the league’s 17th-ranked scoring offense (115 total goals, 3.1 per game).
  • Vancouver’s 117 total goals given up (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the league.
  • The Canucks have the NHL’s 12th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 23.08%.

