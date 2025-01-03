Black Bears coast past Mercer County in Raymond Reed Classic Published 10:04 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By John Henson

Sports Writer

LONDON — A quick review of the stat sheet Friday from the Raymond Reed Classic at South Laurel shows several reasons for Harlan County’s 70-58 win over Mercer County.

* Harlan County hit 17 of 19 at the free throw line

* The Bears shot 50 percent (11 of 22) from the 3-point line

* HCHS turned the ball over only four times in the game

* Harlan County placed three in double figures with two others scoring eight points.

“I thought we played well overall,” Harlan County coach Kyle Jones said. “We didn’t help at times when we were supposed to, but overall I was pleased. We beat a good team – one of the best in the 12th Region. To come off an emotional district game last night and come over here and get a win Is good.”

Maddox Huff scored 32 to lead the 10-4 Bears, but he had plenty of help as Jaycee Carter added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Brody Napier scored 10 followed by Trent Cole and Brennan Blevins with eight each.

Senior guard Hagan Preston paced the 8-4 Titans with 22 points. Senior center Treece Ellis chipped in with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Huff missed his first five shots as Mercer took a 19-16 lead after one quarter, but the Bears’ senior guard closed the period with a 3 and then dominated the second period by hitting four of five 3s and scoring 16 points as the Bears built a 39-30 lead.

Mercer battled back to within three in the third quarter before Huff started a 10-2 run with a basket and two free throws. Blevins, starting in place of the injured Reggie Cottrell, hit a pair of 3s as the Bears pushed their lead back to eight by the end of the period.

Harlan County missed six of its first seven shots in the fourth quarter to open the door for another Mercer rally, getting as close as five on a Preston 3 with 3:46. Carter came up with the big shot this time, draining a 3 from the corner to ignite a 9-0 run that put the game out of reach.

“We feel Reggie will be 100 percent next week, so we’ll be happy to get him back,” Jones said. “Brennan hit two huge 3s to open the game up a little, then Jaycee hit a massive 3 in the corner to kind of seal the win.”

Harlan County plays host to the 2A Section 7 Tournament next week, taking on McCreary Central in the semifinals on Tuesday. Mercer County plays Garrard County in the 2A Section 5 Tournament on Tuesday.