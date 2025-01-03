Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Texans Game – Week 18 Published 1:37 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

Check out best bets as the Tennessee Titans (3-13) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Houston Texans (9-7) on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Nissan Stadium.

Titans vs. Texans Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

While BetMGM has the Titans winning by 1.5, the model has the Texans taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (9.7 points). Take the Texans.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Titans’ implied win probability is 54.5%.

The Titans have won 25% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (1-3).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Tennessee has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games).

The Texans have been the underdog in five games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

Houston has not won as an underdog of +100 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texans (+1.5)

Texans (+1.5) The Titans are 2-14-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee is winless against the spread when it is 1.5-point or greater favorites (0-4).

The Texans have covered the spread six times this season (6-9-1).

Houston has a record of 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)

Over (37) Tennessee and Houston average 3.4 more points between them than the total of 37 for this matchup.

The Titans and the Texans have seen their opponents average a combined 12.7 more points per game than the point total of 37 set for this outing.

Titans games have hit the over on nine of 16 occasions (56.2%).

Five of the Texans’ 16 games with a set total have hit the over (31.2%).

